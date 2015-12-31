Chieftain ending publication with current edition

December 31, 2015

The World Company is ceasing publication of two of its weekly newspapers, including The Chieftain of Bonner Springs and Basehor.

City News

2015 in review: Top stories of the year

December 30, 2015

The top 10 stories reported by The Chieftain in 2015.

Opinion

Newspaper served as vital link for area residents

December 31, 2015 · 1 Comment

This is a requiem for a newspaper, column and an important part of local life.

Face to Face

Face to Face: Bonner Springs business owner Nancy Goss

December 30, 2015

Nancy Goss, owner of Excess Self Storage in Bonner Springs, is the subject of this week’s Face to Face.

Local Area

City managers review 2016 plans

December 30, 2015

With 2015 in the books, area city officials now are preparing for the projects that will take up much of their focus in 2016.

