Chieftain ending publication with current edition
The World Company is ceasing publication of two of its weekly newspapers, including The Chieftain of Bonner Springs and Basehor.
2015 in review: Top stories of the year
The top 10 stories reported by The Chieftain in 2015.
Newspaper served as vital link for area residents
This is a requiem for a newspaper, column and an important part of local life.
Face to Face: Bonner Springs business owner Nancy Goss
Nancy Goss, owner of Excess Self Storage in Bonner Springs, is the subject of this week’s Face to Face.
City managers review 2016 plans
With 2015 in the books, area city officials now are preparing for the projects that will take up much of their focus in 2016.
Heard in BonnerFrom red to green: citizens impact traffic signal changes
Another example of how residents can make a difference in their city government… and even traffic flow at a main downtown intersection. Plus some local business news. August 5
