— An effort to improve large, blighted shopping centers in Topeka is getting a $500,000 boost.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the Joint Economic Development Organization's board has approved a 2016 budget for the use of revenue from a countywide, half-cent sales tax. Revenue from the tax is used to finance infrastructure improvements and economic development.

That budget includes setting aside $500,000 to finance a new business initiative to enhance the attraction of blighted shopping centers.

Go Topeka is the economic development arm of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. It administers the use of the tax's economic development revenue.

Go Topeka's plans call for the incentive program to provide a 25 percent match in funding for developers who invest in any of the locations.