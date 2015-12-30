Name: Nancy Goss

Birthplace: Kansas City, Kan.

Family: Husband, Jay; son, Jim, and daughter, Kellie, who are both in college

Occupation: co-owner, X-Cess Self Storage

Dream job as a child: Teacher.

“I come from a family of teachers, so teaching was kind of a thought,” Goss says. “But then as I got into college, I changed my mind and became a legal secretary.”

Hobbies: Goss and her family enjoy boating, making use of their boat at Perry Lake as much as possible over the summer. She also enjoys traveling with the family’s motor home and spending time with family. Goss and her husband also are members of the Bonner Springs Rotary Club.

Digging deeper: Nancy Goss grew up in the Turner area of Kansas City, Kan., and she and husband Jay, also a Kansas City native, moved to Bonner Springs in 1986.

They have owned their own businesses for many years, starting with Jay Goss’s business, Predator Pest Control, which he started 21 years ago. The business offers spraying services for many local school districts and restaurants in addition to businesses and residential developments.

Nancy Goss said her background as a legal secretary came in handy as she helps her husband manage his business and now their second business, X-Cess Self Storage, which is located at 13947 Gibbs Road (Kansas Highway 32).

The couple opened the business in 2006 after selling some other rental properties.

“My husband always wanted to do this kind of thing,” Nancy Goss said. “We took some seminars and realized that there was a need for storage. At the time, they said that 20 to 25 percent of people in the United States use outside storage.”

In addition to providing storage lockers and outside storage, the business also rents U-Hauls. Business has been good, because Goss says it has been 100 percent occupied for that last few years.

The two businesses will sometimes overlap,

“His pest control people will call me to rent a Uhaul,” Nancy Goss said.