— Kansas state officials are considering stiffer penalties for water violations.

The Hutchinson News reports that the higher penalties are among four proposed changes that state water officials plan to present to Gov. Sam Brownback's office by Feb. 1.

The plan is the result of 500 meetings and 15,000 comments over the past couple of years. They're all part of Brownback's effort to develop ideas to preserve and extend the state's water resources.

The plan proposes fines for failing to provide water use information, unauthorized diversions, failure to install a flowmeter, tampering with a meter and falsifying a water use report.