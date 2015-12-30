— Up to 10,000 New Year's Eve revelers are expected to turn out in the Kansas town known as the Little Apple for a ball-drop event modeled after the one in New York's Times Square.

Manhattan is staging its annual New Year's Eve celebration in the Aggieville bar and entertainment district. Thursday's festivities begin at 10:30 p.m. and include music and fireworks. The event culminates at midnight with the lowering of a ball from atop Varney's bookstore.

It's reminiscent of the ball drop in the Big Apple, a Times Square tradition for more than a century.