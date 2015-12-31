Archive for Thursday, December 31, 2015
Bonner business to offer ‘market’ days
December 31, 2015
Happenings Event Space, 11635 Kaw Dr., Bonner Springs, will begin hosting a Third Sunday Market on Jan. 17.
Crafters, flea market sellers, artists, and business owners can reserve spaces for this public event, which will run from noon-5pm every third Sunday. Information on rental rates and policies is available at happeningseventspace.com, or call 913-667-3036.
