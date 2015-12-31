The World Company is ceasing publication of two of its weekly newspapers, including The Chieftain of Bonner Springs and Basehor.

The last edition of The Chieftain will be the current edition dated Dec. 31. Subscribers will receive refunds on the unused balance of their subscriptions.

As part of a reorganization of its weekly newspaper division, The World Company also is closing The Signal, the weekly newspaper in Baldwin City in Douglas County, and expanding the Shawnee Dispatch, a weekly newspaper published on Wednesdays. Beginning Jan. 31, The Dispatch will be published and distributed on Sundays as well as Wednesdays.

Caroline Boyer, news editor for The Chieftain, will join the news staff of The Dispatch.