The Edwardsville city staff completed a number of charitable ventures this month as part of the 2015 holiday season.

The Cram the Cruiser/Cram the Firetruck charity drive conducted by the police and fire departments beginning Nov. 27 collected non-perishable food items, new clothing for boys and girls, and unwrapped toys for boys and girls ages 6 months to 12 years old. Fire boots were also stationed at locations throughout the community for people to donate money into.

The first week alone generated about $1,100 in cash donations, more than 100 toys, and 40 pounds of food. The drive ended Dec. 18, with a total of more than $2,000 in cash, 310 toys, and 500 pounds of food. The money was used to purchase turkeys, ham, and other dry goods for families in need. The drive closed with a meal at the EARP Distribution facility in Edwardsville, which hosted eight families in need as well as friends and well-wishers.

Additionally, staff collected more than 50 children’s books as part of the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony, which was held Dec. 1. Collected materials will be distributed throughout the month and into January.