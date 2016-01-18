The De Soto USD 232 Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 to discuss the superintendent search process.

The board will meet in the Boardroom at the district’s Administrative Offices, 35200 W. 91st St., De Soto. Interim Superintendent Ron Wimmer told the board at its Jan. 11 meeting that this special meeting would be scheduled to allow board members to create a list of characteristics and qualities they wanted the next superintendent to possess to aide them in the selection process. The application period for the superintendent position will close the following day.

No action will be taken at this meeting. No agenda will be provided.